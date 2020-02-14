Ankara Implementing All Measures to Ensure Russian Diplomats Safety Amid Threats

Turkey is making every possible effort to ensure the safety of Russian diplomats amid threats targeting Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Yerkhov, a spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Turkey is making every possible effort to ensure the safety of Russian diplomats amid threats targeting Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Yerkhov, a spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Yerkhov told Sputnik on Thursday he had received threats, since the escalation of tensions in Syria's Idlib provoked anti-Russian sentiment on Turkish social media.

"The relevant agencies are implementing all the necessary measures 24/7 to ensure safety of the Russian Embassy in Ankara and all the consular buildings in our country, as well as of diplomats and their families.

All notices and requests that the Russian Embassy in Ankara submits to our ministry regarding the safety of its offices or diplomats are studied thoroughly and promptly passed to the relevant agencies," the spokesperson said.

Tensions in Idlib intensified last week after Ankara accused Syrian troops of conducting shelling on Turkish observation posts and killing Turkish citizens. Turkey, which has since then conducted several response attacks on Syrian government targets, also accused Russia of attacking civilians in Idlib.