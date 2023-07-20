Ankara in Contact With Moscow, Kiev, UN on Resuming Grain Deal - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Turkey is in contact with Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations on the resumption of the grain deal, the IHA news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources in the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Ankara hopes that the deal will be resumed and is sure that the issue will be settled through dialogue, the sources were quoted as saying.