Ankara In Contact With Moscow On TurkStream Security - Erdogan's Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Ankara and Moscow are in contact on the security of the TurkStream gas pipeline, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed of attempted sabotage by Kiev, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

Last Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council that Ukraine had tried to blow up one of the branches of the TurkStream pipeline.

"We were informed of the situation. According to them (Russian officials), attempted sabotage took place on a branch on the Russian side. There are detainees. Russia lays responsibility on Ukraine.

They (Russian officials) have enhanced security measures. We are in contact on the issue," Kalin told A Haber broadcaster.

When asked about the possibility of talks between Putin and Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy in Turkey, the spokesman said that there were no prerequisites for such a meeting.

TurkStream is an export gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It is designed for gas supplies to Turkey and to the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe through the Turkish territory.

