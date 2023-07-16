Ankara in Favor of NATO Expansion But Not Against Any Country - Turkish Presidency

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Turkey supports NATO expansion not against any particular country, but to ensure stability, the Turkish presidency's head of communications, Fahrettin Altun, said.

"Turkiye supports Nato's geographic enlargement not against a specific country, but to make it a comprehensive security organisation that will help achieve stability.

We are pleased that our legitimate concerns about Sweden's policies on counterterrorism have been accepted by our allies," Altun wrote in a Saturday article for The middle East Eye.

He added that Turkey will continue to be a "strong partner" and propel the military alliance forward to address security challenges and develop new initiatives.