Open Menu

Ankara In Favor Of NATO Expansion But Not Against Any Country - Turkish Presidency

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Ankara in Favor of NATO Expansion But Not Against Any Country - Turkish Presidency

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Turkey supports NATO expansion not against any particular country, but to ensure stability, the Turkish presidency's head of communications, Fahrettin Altun, said.

"Turkiye supports Nato's geographic enlargement not against a specific country, but to make it a comprehensive security organisation that will help achieve stability.

We are pleased that our legitimate concerns about Sweden's policies on counterterrorism have been accepted by our allies," Altun wrote in a Saturday article for The middle East Eye.

He added that Turkey will continue to be a "strong partner" and propel the military alliance forward to address security challenges and develop new initiatives.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Alliance Sweden Middle East

Recent Stories

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

4 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

4 hours ago
 s

S

4 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

5 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

5 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

5 hours ago
UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

5 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

5 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

5 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

5 hours ago
 Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sou ..

Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sound System Act

5 hours ago
 Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

5 hours ago

More Stories From World