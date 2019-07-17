Ankara in Touch With Baghdad Over Killing of Turkish Diplomat in Erbil - Erdogan

Turkey is talking to Iraqi authorities to find those responsible for the murder of an employee of the country's consulate general in Erbil, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Turkey is talking to Iraqi authorities to find those responsible for the murder of an employee of the country's consulate general in Erbil, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"I condemn the despicable attack on the staff of our consulate in Erbil. I express my condolences to the relatives of the victim.

We continue joint efforts with the Iraqi authorities to find the perpetrators as soon as possible," Erdogan wrote on Twitter.

Turkish media reported about an armed attack on a restaurant in Erbil where employees of the Turkish consulate were dining. An Iraqi security source told Sputnik earlier in the day that the deputy consul general of Turkey in Erbil had been killed. The Turkish Foreign Ministry later confirmed the death of one of the employees of the consulate general.