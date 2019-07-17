UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara In Touch With Baghdad Over Killing Of Turkish Diplomat In Erbil - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:15 PM

Ankara in Touch With Baghdad Over Killing of Turkish Diplomat in Erbil - Erdogan

Turkey is talking to Iraqi authorities to find those responsible for the murder of an employee of the country's consulate general in Erbil, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Turkey is talking to Iraqi authorities to find those responsible for the murder of an employee of the country's consulate general in Erbil, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"I condemn the despicable attack on the staff of our consulate in Erbil. I express my condolences to the relatives of the victim.

We continue joint efforts with the Iraqi authorities to find the perpetrators as soon as possible," Erdogan wrote on Twitter.

Turkish media reported about an armed attack on a restaurant in Erbil where employees of the Turkish consulate were dining. An Iraqi security source told Sputnik earlier in the day that the deputy consul general of Turkey in Erbil had been killed. The Turkish Foreign Ministry later confirmed the death of one of the employees of the consulate general.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Turkey Twitter Tayyip Erdogan Media Employment

Recent Stories

Speaker of Yemeni House of Representatives praises ..

19 minutes ago

FAB reports record H1 net profit of AED 6.3 billio ..

34 minutes ago

Next START Treaty Must Link Control Over Offensive ..

3 minutes ago

One killed, five injured in separate incidents in ..

3 minutes ago

Public trust on police improving due to friendly c ..

3 minutes ago

US Court Sentences Mexican Druglord 'El Chapo' Guz ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.