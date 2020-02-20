UrduPoint.com
Ankara In Touch With Berlin Over Hanau Shooting Investigation - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:53 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Turkish and German authorities are communicating over the investigation into the shooting in the German city of Hanau that claimed the lives of several Turks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

On Thursday night, an unknown assailant attacked two hookah bars in the city, located in the state of Hesse in central Germany. According to recent reports, nine people were killed, and four others were injured. Later, the alleged gunman was found dead in his house, and another body was discovered nearby. The German media reported that the body is the gunman's mother.

"I express my condolences to the families of our citizens who died in this horrible attack. We are in touch with the German authorities, who, we believe, will do everything possible to fully investigate this crime," Erdogan said during a speech in Ankara.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Ambassador in Berlin Ali Kemal Aydın confirmed that five Turkish citizens were among the victims of the shooting, while Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed his concerns over rising "xenophobia and Islamophobia" in Europe.

