Ankara Informed Shoigu About Ukrainian Position On Grain Deal - Turkish Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Ankara Informed Shoigu About Ukrainian Position on Grain Deal - Turkish Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Turkey has informed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu about Ukraine's response to Russia's concerns about the grain, noting there are no concerns about the corridor's safety, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

Akar said on Tuesday that Ankara had received a written response from Kiev to Moscow's concerns about the grain deal.

An Istanbul source with knowledge of the matter later told Sputnik that Ankara would inform Moscow about Kiev's response.

"We meet with ministers from both sides to resolve emerging issues. Last night, we spoke to Shoigu on the phone. He had concerns, we accepted his concerns. We also held talks with Ukrainian ministers. Having carried out the necessary work, we conveyed to Shoigu that there is no reason for concern, we expect the situation to normalize," Akar told the Milliyet newspaper.

