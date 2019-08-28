UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Interested In Purchasing Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters - Russian Gov't Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:19 PM

Ankara Interested in Purchasing Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters - Russian Gov't Agency

Russia and Turkey are discussing possible deliveries of Russia's Su-35 or Su-57 fighters, with Ankara expressing significant interest in this purchase, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russia and Turkey are discussing possible deliveries of Russia's Su-35 or Su-57 fighters, with Ankara expressing significant interest in this purchase, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday.

"I will hold negotiations with my Turkish counterpart [Undersecretary for Defense Industries Ismail] Demir. We will continue discussing topics on the agenda, including [Russian air defense systems] S-400 and possible deliveries of Su-35 or Su-57. A big interest has been shown [by Turkey]. It is early to talk about contractual negotiations, there has not been any application yet, consultations should be held," Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2019 international air show in Moscow region's Zhukovsky.

He also said that Russia could deliver to Turkey aircraft engines and electronic warfare weapons.

"We'll conduct dialogue on aviation and engines. We also have ideas on cooperation on electronic warfare weapons," Shugayev added.

The MAKS show began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara Sunday Media Event

Recent Stories

Kiev's Appellate Court Rules to Release Vyshinsky ..

2 minutes ago

US VP,KRG president discuss security in northern ..

2 minutes ago

Second Dead Body Pulled From Rubble of Collapsed B ..

2 minutes ago

Farm tractors' production falls 38% in July

3 minutes ago

TMA Timergara dumping garbage into Pungkora River

5 minutes ago

DNA to solve mystery of Napoleon's general lost in ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.