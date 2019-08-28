(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and Turkey are discussing possible deliveries of Russia's Su-35 or Su-57 fighters, with Ankara expressing significant interest in this purchase, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russia and Turkey are discussing possible deliveries of Russia's Su-35 or Su-57 fighters, with Ankara expressing significant interest in this purchase, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday.

"I will hold negotiations with my Turkish counterpart [Undersecretary for Defense Industries Ismail] Demir. We will continue discussing topics on the agenda, including [Russian air defense systems] S-400 and possible deliveries of Su-35 or Su-57. A big interest has been shown [by Turkey]. It is early to talk about contractual negotiations, there has not been any application yet, consultations should be held," Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2019 international air show in Moscow region's Zhukovsky.

He also said that Russia could deliver to Turkey aircraft engines and electronic warfare weapons.

"We'll conduct dialogue on aviation and engines. We also have ideas on cooperation on electronic warfare weapons," Shugayev added.

The MAKS show began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.