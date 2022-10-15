Ankara, Kiev Discuss Recent Escalation of Situation in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed the recent developments in the Ukrainian conflict, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Today, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. During the conversation, the latest events related to the war in Ukraine were discussed. Minister Kuleba also expressed his condolences in connection with the accident (mine blast) in Bartin," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on Monday that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin also condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been going on throughout the week.