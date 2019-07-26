UrduPoint.com
Ankara, Moscow Begin To Diversify Bilateral Trade - Turkey-Russia Business Council

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:57 PM

Ankara and Moscow have begun working to diversify trade between the two countries to avoid an imbalance due to a large energy component, Tuncay Ozilhan, the chairman of the Turkey-Russia Business Council, announced on Friday

He made his remarks while participating in the 20th joint session of the Russia-Turkey and Turkey-Russia Business Councils in Antalya, which has been going on from Wednesday to Friday.

"Trade between Russia and Turkey reached $25 billion last year, a 14 percent rise. Energy and natural resources dominate in it, but we have started cooperating in other spheres, which would help to balance out our trade," Ozilhan pointed out.

According to the Turkish businessman, mutual investments between the countries should become more diverse in order for Russia and Turkey to not only make products for each other but also to work together in other countries.

Economic cooperation between Russia and Turkey has been growing considerably in recent years. According to the Russian Customs Service, trade went from $16.9 billion in 2016 to $25.4 billion just two years later. However, the ratio was skewed toward Russia � last year, Russia exported $22 billion worth of goods to Turkey, while Turkey exported $3.4 billion worth of goods to Russia. This may have been attributed to the drastic difference in types of goods exported and their importance since Turkey depends on Russian mineral fuel and petroleum oils more than Russia needs Turkish fruit and car parts.

