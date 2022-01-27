Ankara, Moscow Continue Work on Deliveries of S-400 Air Defense Systems - Erdogan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara and Moscow continued work on deliveries of Russian air defense systems S-400, there were no steps back.

"The process continues, there are no steps back. We decide what we buy from whom. The background of our deliveries of the S-400 is an understanding that is hidden in ourselves," the Turkish leader said in an interview with the NTV broadcaster.