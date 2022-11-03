UrduPoint.com

Ankara, Moscow Determine List Of Countries In Need Of Russian Fertilizers, Grain - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Ankara, Moscow Determine List of Countries in Need of Russian Fertilizers, Grain - Source

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Ankara and Russia are determining the list of countries that need Russian fertilizers and grain, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik, noting that the process will be coordinated by the UN.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and talks between the Turkish and Russian defense ministers, an agreement had been reached on restoring the grain corridor. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that Russia was resuming participation in the grain deal.

"Now, (Turkey) together with the Russian side, determine a list of countries to which Russian grain and fertilizers will go. During the last phone conversations between the two leaders, this issue was discussed, the lists and routes are being clarified by the relevant departments under the coordination of both Turkey and the UN. Efforts are also aimed at removing obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilizers," the source said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

52 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

57 minutes ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

10 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

10 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

10 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.