Ankara, Moscow Determine List of Countries in Need of Russian Fertilizers, Grain - Source

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Ankara and Russia are determining the list of countries that need Russian fertilizers and grain, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik, noting that the process will be coordinated by the UN.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and talks between the Turkish and Russian defense ministers, an agreement had been reached on restoring the grain corridor. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that Russia was resuming participation in the grain deal.

"Now, (Turkey) together with the Russian side, determine a list of countries to which Russian grain and fertilizers will go. During the last phone conversations between the two leaders, this issue was discussed, the lists and routes are being clarified by the relevant departments under the coordination of both Turkey and the UN. Efforts are also aimed at removing obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilizers," the source said.