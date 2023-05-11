Ankara, Moscow, Kiev, UN Will Continue Grain Deal Talks in Turkey in Near Future - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Delegations from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UK will continue negotiations on the grain deal in Turkey in the near future, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

A high-level quadripartite meeting on the grain deal was held in Istanbul from May 10-11. The talks to extend the initiative were useful, the ministry said.

"The parties agreed to continue working at the technical level in a quadripartite format, hosted by Turkey, so that the grain initiative can effectively continue its activities in the coming period," the ministry said in a statement.

Since the signing of the agreement, constructive progress has also been made within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which makes a significant contribution to the stabilization of food prices around the world and is vital for world food supply and security, the ministry added.