UrduPoint.com

Ankara, Moscow, Kiev, UN Will Continue Grain Deal Talks In Turkey In Near Future - Ankara

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Ankara, Moscow, Kiev, UN Will Continue Grain Deal Talks in Turkey in Near Future - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Delegations from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UK will continue negotiations on the grain deal in Turkey in the near future, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

A high-level quadripartite meeting on the grain deal was held in Istanbul from May 10-11. The talks to extend the initiative were useful, the ministry said.

"The parties agreed to continue working at the technical level in a quadripartite format, hosted by Turkey, so that the grain initiative can effectively continue its activities in the coming period," the ministry said in a statement.

Since the signing of the agreement, constructive progress has also been made within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which makes a significant contribution to the stabilization of food prices around the world and is vital for world food supply and security, the ministry added.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Turkey Progress Istanbul United Kingdom May From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

2 hours ago
 SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan b ..

SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before it within an hour

2 hours ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

3 hours ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

4 hours ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.