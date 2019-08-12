UrduPoint.com
Ankara Mulling Purchasing Russia's Su-35 Fighters Amid F-35 Row With US - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 03:40 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Ankara is looking into Russia's offer to export Su-35 fighters to Turkey after the United States expelled the latter from the F-35 jet program, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported, citing a military source.

Turkey's arms procurement agencies have reportedly instructed the defense industry, the Air Force Command and other parties concerned to assess Russia's proposal.

A positive feedback will kick-start negotiations with Russia on the issue.

Ankara has not yet provided official comments on the matter.

In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over Ankara's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020. Shortly thereafter, Russian state corporation Rostec said it was ready to export Su-35 fighters to Turkey if requested to do so.

