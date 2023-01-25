ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Turkey's withdrawal from NATO is not currently under consideration, Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, said on Wednesday.

"The words of those who talk about the withdrawal of Turkey from NATO are extremely surprising. There is no question of this. We are one of the countries that founded NATO. These people have no right to say such things," Celik told CNN Turk.