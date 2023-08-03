Open Menu

Ankara Not Ruling Out Signing Of Agreements During Putin's Visit To Turkey - Source

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Ankara is not ruling out that cooperation agreements between Turkey and Russia, including the one on energy, will be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey, a source in the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Erdogan's office said that the two leaders have agreed on Putin's visit to Turkey during a phone conversation with no particular date mentioned.

"(Signing of agreements is) quite likely," the source said, answering the question whether any cooperation agreements will be signed during Putin's visit.

He added that partnership between Russia and Turkey is multifaceted, with fruitful cooperation taking place in various areas.

"It will become clear before the visit in what areas we could expand and enhance our cooperation. They (agreements) are possible in many areas, from energy to cooperation on extinguishing wildfires, effectiveness of which we have seen recently," the source also said.

