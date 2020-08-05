MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Turkey appreciates the independence of the anti-torture monitoring by the Council of Europe, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, following the publication of the watchdog's reports on the country.

Earlier in the day, the council's Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) published reports on its 2017 periodic visit and 2019 ad hoc visit to Turkey.

"Turkey attaches importance to the independent monitoring mechanisms of the Council of Europe and to cooperation with these mechanisms in accordance with the conventions to which it is a party.

The publication of the said CPT reports along with our Government's responses reflect this understanding," the ministry said.

The CPT report on the 2019 visit concluded that "severity of alleged police ill-treatment has diminished" in the country, though the frequency of relevant complaints "remains at a worrying level." The document said that detention facilities "were in a good state of repair and generally clean," but still "unsuitable for detention lasting more than a few days."