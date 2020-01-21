UrduPoint.com
Ankara Participates In NATO Naval Drill With European Allies - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Ankara Participates in NATO Naval Drill With European Allies - Defense Ministry

Turkey is participating in the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 naval exercise in the eastern Mediterranean together with Italy, Germany, and Greece, the country's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Turkey is participating in the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 naval exercise in the eastern Mediterranean together with Italy, Germany, and Greece, the country's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Turkish Orucreis and Salihrei frigates, Italian Carabiniere frigate, German Hamburg frigate, and Greek Limnos frigates are deployed in Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 exercises. The ships' crews will perform joint tactical maneuvering and arrive in the [Turkish] port of Mersin," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey plays an important role in NATO presence in the Mediterranean by participating in the Sea Guardian maritime security operation and allowing allied navies to use its ports of Mersin and Aksaz.

