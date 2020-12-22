UrduPoint.com
Ankara Plans To Discuss Time Frames Of Turkish Forces' Stay In Karabakh Center With Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:26 PM

Ankara Plans to Discuss Time Frames of Turkish Forces' Stay in Karabakh Center With Moscow

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Moscow and Ankara will discuss the term of office of the Turkish military in the joint center for monitoring the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

"A consensus has been reached on a joint monitoring center for a ceasefire in Karabakh. At present, its construction continues. We will discuss with the Russians the length of stay of our soldiers," Akar told the Turkish NTV broadcaster.

On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed the statement, according to which Azeri and Armenian forces stopped at their occupied positions in Nagorno-Karabakh, a number of areas came under Baku's control, the two countries exchanged prisoners and Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the disputed region.

Russia and Turkey also agreed to create a joint ceasefire monitoring center in the region in the aftermath of the six-week conflict. Earlier in December, Baku confirmed that the facility would be located in the Azerbaijani-controlled Agdam district, one of the regions that were transferred to the country following the ceasefire deal.

