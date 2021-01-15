UrduPoint.com
Ankara Plans To Discuss With Russia 2nd S-400 Shipment In Late January - Erdogan

Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:56 PM

Ankara plans to discuss the second delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems with Moscow at the end of the month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday

"No country will determine our national defense measures, they are based on our decisions only.

The issue with the first battalion of S-400 is closed, the second shipment is under discussion. At the end of the month, we will have talks with Russia and we will discuss this issues, among others," Erdogan told reporters.

The Turkish president added that Ankara would continue talks about S-400 with the US after Joe Biden's inauguration.

"I do not know what Biden will say but, in any case, we will not be asking anyone's permission," Erdogan said.

