UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Positively Assesses Round Of Exploratory Talks Between Turkey, Greece - Cavusoglu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Ankara Positively Assesses Round of Exploratory Talks Between Turkey, Greece - Cavusoglu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The 61st round of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey on Monday was held in a positive atmosphere, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

The two neighboring countries held 60 rounds of talks between 2002 to 2016 to resolve bilateral issues, including disagreements over energy rights and maritime claims. The talks were halted in March 2016 in line with Ankara's initiative and resumed on Monday.

"The meeting with Greece was extremely positive. We discussed the same issues as in the previous 60 consultations.

In the near future, Greece will set a date and we will meet next time in Athens. There are issues on which we have long been unable to agree. But now we are trying to reduce tensions, we proposed our issues for discussion," Cavusoglu told reporters.

The Turkish top diplomat also called on Greece to refrain from provocative actions and "take positive steps together" instead.

Tensions rose in the Mediterranean region last year as Turkish vessels conducted seismic exploration surveys in waters that Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones.

Related Topics

Turkey Athens Same Ankara Cyprus Greece March 2016 From Top

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

56 minutes ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

40 minutes ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

40 minutes ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

40 minutes ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

40 minutes ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.