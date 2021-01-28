Ankara Positively Assesses Round of Exploratory Talks Between Turkey, Greece - Cavusoglu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The 61st round of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey on Monday was held in a positive atmosphere, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

The two neighboring countries held 60 rounds of talks between 2002 to 2016 to resolve bilateral issues, including disagreements over energy rights and maritime claims. The talks were halted in March 2016 in line with Ankara's initiative and resumed on Monday.

"The meeting with Greece was extremely positive. We discussed the same issues as in the previous 60 consultations.

In the near future, Greece will set a date and we will meet next time in Athens. There are issues on which we have long been unable to agree. But now we are trying to reduce tensions, we proposed our issues for discussion," Cavusoglu told reporters.

The Turkish top diplomat also called on Greece to refrain from provocative actions and "take positive steps together" instead.

Tensions rose in the Mediterranean region last year as Turkish vessels conducted seismic exploration surveys in waters that Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones.