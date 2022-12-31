UrduPoint.com

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting In January - Cavusoglu

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

Ankara has proposed to hold a meeting of Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers in the second half of January, possibly in a third country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Ankara has proposed to hold a meeting of Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers in the second half of January, possibly in a third country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

"We said let's do it in the second half of January. The meeting could take place in a third country," Cavusoglu said answering the question about the possible foreign ministers meeting, as quoted by NTV broadcaster.

Related Topics

Syria Ankara January

Recent Stories

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

1 minute ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago
 Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukrain ..

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

1 minute ago
 Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Partic ..

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - ..

18 minutes ago
 Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakis ..

Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakistan: RCCI

18 minutes ago
 DC Kohat Football League begins

DC Kohat Football League begins

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.