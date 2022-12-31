Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

Ankara has proposed to hold a meeting of Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers in the second half of January, possibly in a third country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Ankara has proposed to hold a meeting of Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers in the second half of January, possibly in a third country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

"We said let's do it in the second half of January. The meeting could take place in a third country," Cavusoglu said answering the question about the possible foreign ministers meeting, as quoted by NTV broadcaster.