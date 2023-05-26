Ankara Ready for 'Positive Steps' With Yerevan If Peace Deal With Baku Signed - Cavusoglu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ankara is ready to make "positive steps" in relations with Yerevan if Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on a peace agreement, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Ankara is ready to make "positive steps" in relations with Yerevan if Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on a peace agreement, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev may sign the peace agreement on June 1 during the European Political Community summit in Moldova.

"We evaluate Yerevan's latest statement positively, they declare that they recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, there are mutual positive statements. We support this. Azerbaijan has proposed a comprehensive peace agreement, if Armenia says yes, discussions will take place very soon and it (the agreement) will be signed. We, as Turkey, will take some positive steps in this situation," Cavusoglu told reporters.