Ankara ready to continue dialogue with Greece 'without preconditions': Turkish foreign minister

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Ankara is ready to continue dialogue with its neighbor Greece "without preconditions," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to continue the dialogue with our neighbor Greece without preconditions and to develop our relations on the basis of common interests in all areas," Fidan told a news conference with his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis in the capital Ankara.

"We can solve our problems on the basis of international law, respecting mutual rights and interests," he added.

Ankara and Athens have differences of opinion in the Aegean and Mediterranean, Fidan said, adding: "We agreed to bring new approaches to solving problems."T�rkiye has entered a "positive new" era in its relations with Greece, he said.