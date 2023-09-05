Open Menu

Ankara Ready To Continue Dialogue With Greece 'without Preconditions': Turkish Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Ankara ready to continue dialogue with Greece 'without preconditions': Turkish foreign minister

Ankara is ready to continue dialogue with its neighbor Greece "without preconditions," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Ankara is ready to continue dialogue with its neighbor Greece "without preconditions," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to continue the dialogue with our neighbor Greece without preconditions and to develop our relations on the basis of common interests in all areas," Fidan told a news conference with his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis in the capital Ankara.

"We can solve our problems on the basis of international law, respecting mutual rights and interests," he added.

Ankara and Athens have differences of opinion in the Aegean and Mediterranean, Fidan said, adding: "We agreed to bring new approaches to solving problems."T�rkiye has entered a "positive new" era in its relations with Greece, he said.

Related Topics

Athens George Ankara Greece All

Recent Stories

SEC issues decision granting 50% discount on munic ..

SEC issues decision granting 50% discount on municipal violations

6 seconds ago
 ADAFSA launches 2nd round of &#039;Sheikh Mansour ..

ADAFSA launches 2nd round of &#039;Sheikh Mansour Agricultural Excellence Award& ..

13 seconds ago
 WAM organises brainstorming session to enrich topi ..

WAM organises brainstorming session to enrich topics of GMC

24 seconds ago
 DIHAD Foundation promotes charitable endeavours in ..

DIHAD Foundation promotes charitable endeavours in UAE and around Globe

34 seconds ago
 Prince Badr to honor winners of 43rd King Abdulazi ..

Prince Badr to honor winners of 43rd King Abdulaziz Quran Competition on Wednesd ..

1 minute ago
 PSA in the field to protect net metering

PSA in the field to protect net metering

1 minute ago
Trkiye, Japan sign deal to boost trade, investment ..

Trkiye, Japan sign deal to boost trade, investment

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan keen to promote cooperation with Iran in ..

Pakistan keen to promote cooperation with Iran in fields of media, film: Solangi ..

2 minutes ago
 PM directs measures for utilisation of immense nat ..

PM directs measures for utilisation of immense natural resources

2 minutes ago
 SAPM Mushaal Mullick calls on FM Jilani; HR situat ..

SAPM Mushaal Mullick calls on FM Jilani; HR situation in IIOJK discussed

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Schools salutes nation's indomitable spi ..

Secretary Schools salutes nation's indomitable spirit on Defense Day

14 minutes ago
 KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS p ..

KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS programs

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World