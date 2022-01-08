Ankara Ready to Support Kazakhstan Amid Unrest - Turkish Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Turkey is ready to provide all kinds of assistance and support to Kazakhstan to bring the situation with the riots under control, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

"We have good relations with friendly Kazakhstan, historical, cultural ties, military and educational cooperation. We are closely following the latest developments. We believe that our brothers in Kazakhstan will overcome all difficulties using their own means and abilities. Today, as always, we are with Kazakhstan.

.. We declare that we are ready to provide all kinds of assistance and support to our Kazakh brothers," Akar was quoted as saying by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

A wave of protests against a hike in gas prices across Kazakhstan led to nationwide uproar earlier this week, resulting in clashes with the police, casualties and looting. The president declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to help bring the situation under control.