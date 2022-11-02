UrduPoint.com

Ankara Received Kiev's Response To Moscow's Concerns About Grain Deal - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Ankara Received Kiev's Response to Moscow's Concerns About Grain Deal - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Ankara received a written response from Kiev to Moscow's concerns about the grain deal, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Akar said that on Tuesday morning he had a separate talk with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"We shared both our views and the concerns of Mr. (Sergei) Shoigu. Our Ukrainian interlocutors made statements that related to these concerns both during their meetings with us and during meetings of official persons at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul. They were also handed over to us in writing," Akar's press service quoted him as saying.

