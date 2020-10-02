Ankara Received No Request for Assistance From Azerbaijan in Karabakh Conflict - Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday said that Azerbaijan has not requested Turkish military assistance in its fight against Nagorno-Karabakh forces and reiterated Ankara's readiness to help if asked

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday said that Azerbaijan has not requested Turkish military assistance in its fight against Nagorno-Karabakh forces and reiterated Ankara's readiness to help if asked.

The breakaway Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh once more plunged into war on Sunday, with Azerbaijan's forces mounting what Baku described as a "counteroffensive." Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia labeled this advance as aggression and declared martial law. In almost a week of severe clashes, hundreds of personnel died on both sides, and hundreds of military vehicles and combat drones were destroyed, according to the sides' figures.

"Armenia should leave Karabakh. We and Azerbaijan are one people and there is nothing more natural for us than standing together. Azerbaijan has the potential to fight for its land on its own. We have not received any requests [for military help], but if we do, we will agree regardless of what anyone says," Cavusoglu told reporters during his visit to Italy, broadcast via Twitter.

The minister went on to urge Armenia to stop its "occupation" of Azerbaijan's territory and said that everyone in the region should be interested in peace.

Azerbaijan considers the breakaway region to be occupied by neighboring Armenia. The breakaway ethnically Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, meanwhile, maintains its independence and has not been recognized by Armenia, but receives military help from the latter.

Cavusoglu condemned the OSCE Minsk Group for failing to resolve the conflict.

"The mediators' position inspired Yerevan to conduct provocations against Azerbaijan, which still has 20 percent of its lands occupied," he said.

The Minsk Group has been trying to end the conflict since 1992, when the sides agreed to a ceasefire following a bloody ethnic conflict that started in the late 1980s as the Soviet Union disintegrated.