Open Menu

Ankara Receives Kiev's Appeal To Resume Grain Deal Without Russia's Participation - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Ankara Receives Kiev's Appeal to Resume Grain Deal Without Russia's Participation - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Ankara has received an appeal from Kiev that proposes to resume the grain deal without the participation of Russia, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that grain deal was de facto terminated, however Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

"Yes, such an appeal (from Kiev) was received, the UN has contacted us on the matter.

There is coordination with them (the UN), but no decisions were made at the moment. Yesterday President (of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan) announced the upcoming negotiations with Russian counterpart (Vladimir Putin), so all decisions on this subject will be made by the president in accordance with the discussions," the source said.

Ankara will continue dialogue with Western partners to eliminate obstacles to the export of agricultural products of Russia and hopes for the progress, the source added.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Turkey Progress Vladimir Putin Ankara Kiev Tayyip Erdogan All From

Recent Stories

ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it ..

ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; slogan

26 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu comm ..

Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu community

56 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different part ..

PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different parts of country during ongoing we ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

13 hours ago
China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

13 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

13 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

13 hours ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

13 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

13 hours ago
 US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World