ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Ankara has received an appeal from Kiev that proposes to resume the grain deal without the participation of Russia, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that grain deal was de facto terminated, however Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

"Yes, such an appeal (from Kiev) was received, the UN has contacted us on the matter.

There is coordination with them (the UN), but no decisions were made at the moment. Yesterday President (of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan) announced the upcoming negotiations with Russian counterpart (Vladimir Putin), so all decisions on this subject will be made by the president in accordance with the discussions," the source said.

Ankara will continue dialogue with Western partners to eliminate obstacles to the export of agricultural products of Russia and hopes for the progress, the source added.