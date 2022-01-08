UrduPoint.com

Ankara Records Fewer Ceasefire Violations In Syria After Putin-Erdogan Talks - Minister

Ankara recorded a significant reduction of ceasefire violations in Syria after the meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in September, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Ankara recorded a significant reduction of ceasefire violations in Syria after the meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in September, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

"We see that the number of ceasefire regime violation cases has been seriously reduced after the meeting of our president with president Putin on September 30. We want to maintain the situation until the Constitution is adopted and elections are held. We expect that both the United States and Russia will abide by agreements. We are working to help maintain the truce and stability," Akar said as quoted by Turkish Anadolu news agency.

