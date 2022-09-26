Ankara Refuses to Recognize Referendum Results in DPR, LPR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Turkey does not recognize the results of referenda on joining Russia held in Donbas republics, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"We have stated and continue to tell Russia that we do not recognize the annexation of Crimea. We do not recognize the results of referenda that take place on the territory of Ukraine. We have already expressed our concern and position on this matter," Cavusoglu told reporters in Tokyo.