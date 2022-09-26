UrduPoint.com

Ankara Refuses To Recognize Referendum Results In DPR, LPR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Ankara Refuses to Recognize Referendum Results in DPR, LPR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Turkey does not recognize the results of referenda on joining Russia held in Donbas republics, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"We have stated and continue to tell Russia that we do not recognize the annexation of Crimea. We do not recognize the results of referenda that take place on the territory of Ukraine. We have already expressed our concern and position on this matter," Cavusoglu told reporters in Tokyo.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Tokyo Kherson

Recent Stories

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

53 minutes ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

1 hour ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

2 hours ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.