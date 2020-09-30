Ankara Refutes Claims of Turkish Planes, Drones Participating in Karabakh Conflict

The Turkish Defense Ministry on Wednesday refuted claims of its planes and drones participating in the conflict in the Karabakh region

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Turkish Defense Ministry on Wednesday refuted claims of its planes and drones participating in the conflict in the Karabakh region.

Earlier in the day, a representative for the Armenian Defense Ministry said two droned of the Azerbaijani forces were destroyed over the city of Stepanakert.

On Tuesday, Yerevan said that Turkey's F-16 had downed an Armenian Su-25 in Armenia's airspace.

"Armenia's official agencies are spreading false information about the use of Turkish military planes and drones against the Armenian armed forces. The Azerbaijani armed forces have shown in these past days that they can win on their own," the ministry said in a statement.