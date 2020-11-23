UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Refutes Reports Of Turkey's 'Disappointment' With Russian Systems S-400

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Ankara Refutes Reports of Turkey's 'Disappointment' With Russian Systems S-400

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Reports that Turkey allegedly decided that the purchase of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 was erroneous are not true, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik.

Russian media earlier reported that despite successful tests of Russian air defense systems S-400, Turkey came to the conclusion that the purchase of these anti-aircraft missile systems had been a mistake.

According to these reports, the Russian systems were allegedly very ineffective even despite their capabilities.

"The information that the purchase of the S-400 is considered a mistake in Turkey is not true," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Ankara Media

Recent Stories

SAIF Zone, HFZA ink deal with SM to support digita ..

16 minutes ago

G20 Summit convenes in unprecedented circumstances ..

46 minutes ago

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

2 hours ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.