ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Reports that Turkey allegedly decided that the purchase of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 was erroneous are not true, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik.

Russian media earlier reported that despite successful tests of Russian air defense systems S-400, Turkey came to the conclusion that the purchase of these anti-aircraft missile systems had been a mistake.

According to these reports, the Russian systems were allegedly very ineffective even despite their capabilities.

"The information that the purchase of the S-400 is considered a mistake in Turkey is not true," the source said.