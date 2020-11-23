Ankara Refutes Reports Of Turkey's 'Disappointment' With Russian Systems S-400
Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:30 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Reports that Turkey allegedly decided that the purchase of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 was erroneous are not true, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik.
Russian media earlier reported that despite successful tests of Russian air defense systems S-400, Turkey came to the conclusion that the purchase of these anti-aircraft missile systems had been a mistake.
According to these reports, the Russian systems were allegedly very ineffective even despite their capabilities.
"The information that the purchase of the S-400 is considered a mistake in Turkey is not true," the source said.