Ankara Regrets Russia's Decision On Suspension Of Grain Deal - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Ankara Regrets Russia's Decision on Suspension of Grain Deal - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Ankara regrets Russia's decision on the suspension of the grain deal, and will help remove obstacles to the export of Russian food products, a source involved in Black Sea grain initiative negotiations told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that grain deal agreement has de facto been terminated, however Moscow will immediately return to its implementation after the Russian part of the conditions is fulfilled.

This decision was to be expected, but, of course, we regret it, the source said, adding that Ankara will continue to work, to help ensure that all obstacles are removed.

