Ankara Regrets US Killing Of Iran's Quds Commander Soleimani - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:53 PM

Ankara Regrets US Killing of Iran's Quds Commander Soleimani - Foreign Ministry

Ankara regrets the US operation to eliminate Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds special forces unit of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as it will increase instability in the region, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Ankara regrets the US operation to eliminate Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds special forces unit of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as it will increase instability in the region, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

"We are deeply concerned about the escalation of US-Iranian tensions in the region. We strongly reiterate that turning Iraq into a zone of conflict will damage the peace and stability of both Iraq and our region," the ministry said in a statement.

"It is clear that the operation to eliminate Suleimani and his convoy will lead to further increase in distrust and instability in the region," the ministry stressed.

