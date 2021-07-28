Ankara Rejects EU Statement on Cyprus' Varosha Status as 'Biased'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed a statement by the European Union pertaining to the unilateral change of status of the Varosha town in Cyprus.

Earlier this day, the EU condemned "unilateral steps and the unacceptable announcements" by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community on the reopening of Varosha.

"We condemn the statement made today (27 July) on behalf of the EU, concerning Maras [Varosha in Turkish]. This and similar unrealistic statements, ignoring the Turkish Cypriot people, and reflecting only the views of the Greek Cypriot side, have no value or validity for us. This biased position of the EU, displayed with the pretexts of membership solidarity and veto concerns is not helpful for the solution of any problem," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said.

The diplomat reaffirmed Ankara's full support to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and its proposals on the resolution of the Cyprus issue.

Last week, Cyprus' breakaway Turkish north, backed by Ankara, unilaterally demilitarized the UN-protected quarter of Varosha. The UN Security Council condemned the move this past Friday, saying that it violated all previous UN resolutions on Cyprus.

Varosha has been closed to the public and deserted since the 1974 war which split the island in two, and became a military zone no one has been allowed to.