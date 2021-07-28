UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Rejects EU Statement On Cyprus' Varosha Status As 'Biased'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

Ankara Rejects EU Statement on Cyprus' Varosha Status as 'Biased'

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed a statement by the European Union pertaining to the unilateral change of status of the Varosha town in Cyprus.

Earlier this day, the EU condemned "unilateral steps and the unacceptable announcements" by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community on the reopening of Varosha.

"We condemn the statement made today (27 July) on behalf of the EU, concerning Maras [Varosha in Turkish]. This and similar unrealistic statements, ignoring the Turkish Cypriot people, and reflecting only the views of the Greek Cypriot side, have no value or validity for us. This biased position of the EU, displayed with the pretexts of membership solidarity and veto concerns is not helpful for the solution of any problem," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said.

The diplomat reaffirmed Ankara's full support to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and its proposals on the resolution of the Cyprus issue.

Last week, Cyprus' breakaway Turkish north, backed by Ankara, unilaterally demilitarized the UN-protected quarter of Varosha. The UN Security Council condemned the move this past Friday, saying that it violated all previous UN resolutions on Cyprus.

Varosha has been closed to the public and deserted since the 1974 war which split the island in two, and became a military zone no one has been allowed to.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations European Union Split Ankara Cyprus Tayyip Erdogan July All

Recent Stories

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

2 hours ago

Payments under Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash bein ..

1 hour ago

Luxury Giant Kering Reports 54.1% Revenue Growth i ..

1 hour ago

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off ..

1 hour ago

110 more corona positive cases reported in Balochi ..

1 hour ago

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.