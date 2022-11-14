(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday that Ankara does not accept the US Embassy's condolences in connection with the deadly terrorist attack in central Istanbul, which claimed the lives of six people.

An explosion occurred on pedestrian, tourist hotspot Istiklal street in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon. According to the authorities, the suspect has been detained. The White House said Washington strongly condemned the act of violence that took place in Istanbul and sent its deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones.

"We know where the attack was coordinated. We have received the message given to us and we know what that message is.

We do not accept condolences from the US Embassy. We are not treacherous to anyone, but we no longer have any tolerance for these insidious acts. The Istiklal street is our child," the minister said, as quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster, adding that if Ankara had not caught the attacker, they would have fled to Greece on Monday.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that the explosion, qualified as a terrorist act, left 81 people injured, 39 of whom have already been released from hospital.

According to the Milliyet newspaper, the suspect in the deadly terrorist attack, a citizen of Syria, has confessed to having links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, designated by Ankara as a terrorist organization.