Ankara Remains Committed To Reviving Black Sea Grain Initiative - Turkish UN Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 01:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Ankara opposes unilateral sanctions that have an effect on food security - including those which disrupt supply chains, the Turkish representative to the UN said on Thursday during a UN Security Council meeting on food security.

"Given our role in the launching and implementation of the initiative, Turkey remains committed to sustaining our endeavors to revive the initiative, as well as taking part in international efforts to mitigate the impact of the war in Ukraine on global food security," the Turkish representative told the Security Council.

On July 18, the Turkey-and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled, specifically with regard to reconnecting Russian banks to SWIFT and unblocking the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline.

