Ankara Says 2 Terrorists Responsible For Iskenderun Blast Arrived From Syria's Manbij

Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated by Ankara as a terrorist group, who arrived from the Syrian city of Manbij, are responsible for the recent explosion in the city of Iskenderun, located in the southeastern province of Hatay, the provincial governor, Rahmi Dogan, said on Tuesday.

The blast took place late on Monday after the security forces detected a car with the two terrorists inside and started the operation to capture them. During the detention of one of the terrorists, he blew himself up. The second terrorist was subsequently neutralized, Dogan said, adding that no locals were killed in the blast.

"According to the intelligence, a group of four people via two flights ... flew from Manbij on powered paragliders and landed in the Nur Mountains [in Hatay province]. They were detected by our security forces, and on October 19, one terrorist was neutralized and one was captured. In Iskenderun, our special services neutralized the two remaining terrorists," Dogan said, as quoted by the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper.

Meanwhile, local police said that one police officer was injured during the operation to neutralize the terrorists and was hospitalized.

