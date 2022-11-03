Ankara Says 6 Cargo Ships With Grain Left Ukrainian Ports as Part of Renewed Grain Deal

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Six cargo ships with grain have left Ukrainian ports after the Istanbul grain deal wes renewed, the Turkishh Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and talks between the Turkish and Russian defense ministers, an agreement had been reached on restoring the grain corridor.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that Russia was resuming participation in the grain deal.

"After the resumption of the grain initiative, six ships left the Ukrainian ports. Thus, the number of ships leaving the ports amounted to 426, and the amount of grain transported exceeded 9.7 million tonnes," Akar was quoted as saying by the ministry.