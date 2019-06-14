UrduPoint.com
Ankara Says Against Accusing Iran Of Staging Attack On Oil Tankers In Gulf Of Oman

Muhammad Irfan 5 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:13 PM

Turkey favors serious investigation into the recent attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and is concerned by premature claims that Iran is behind the incident, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkish NTV broadcaster

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Turkey favors serious investigation into the recent attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and is concerned by premature claims that Iran is behind the incident, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkish NTV broadcaster.

"The attack on the oil tankers raises concerns. We do not accuse anyone. It is necessary to carry out serious investigation into the incident. We are also concerned by how quickly accusations against Iran emerged. Sanctions against Iran will only damage peaceful Iranians. We are Iran's neighbors, and we continue economical cooperation with the country," Cavusoglu said.

Two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were hit by explosions near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, which links the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf, on Thursday. While the cause of the blasts remains unknown, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo immediately accused Iran of being behind the attack. Iran denied being involved in the case, stressing that Washington's claims were unsubstantiated. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned against attempts to lay the blame on Iran.

