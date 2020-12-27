UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Says Any Attack On Turkish Troops To Make Haftar Forces 'Legitimate Targets'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Ankara Says Any Attack on Turkish Troops to Make Haftar Forces 'Legitimate Targets'

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Ankara will deem the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) a "legitimate target" should it try to attack Turkish troops deployed in the North African country, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

On Saturday, Akar visited Libya at the helm of Turkey's military top brass. The delegation met with senior state and military officials from the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and visited Turkish troops deployed in the country. Days before the visit, the commander of the rival LNA, Khalifa Haftar, urged his army to clear the country of Turkish "colonizers.

"

"Haftar and those who support him should know that any attempt to attack Turkish military personnel will make them legitimate targets," Akar said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

In January, Ankara announced that it was deploying troops to the North African country to support the Tripoli-based GNA in its years-long fight against the LNA, which controls the country's east. On Tuesday, the Turkish parliament green-lighted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's request to extend the mandate of national troops in Libya for another 18 months.

Related Topics

Attack Army Turkey Parliament Visit Ankara Libya Turkish Lira Tayyip Erdogan January From Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

50 minutes ago

Nakheel &#039;New Year&#039; travel advice for Pal ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai Government&#039 ..

2 hours ago

UAEU research team extracts date seed oil to make ..

2 hours ago

EAD wins &#039;Outstanding Contribution to Biodive ..

2 hours ago

DEWA’s work on sustainability attracts internati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.