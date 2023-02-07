Ankara Says Death Toll From Monday Earthquake Rises to 3,381, Another 20,436 Injured

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll as a result of a powerful earthquake in Turkey has grown to 3,381, while 20,436 people have been injured, Orhan Tatar, the director of the earthquake and risk reduction of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), said on Tuesday.

Earlier reports indicated that 2,921 were killed and 15,834 were injured.

"At the moment, we have 3,381 victims, 20,436 injured," Tatar told reporters.

A total of 5,575 buildings have been destroyed as a result of the earthquake, the official added.