Ankara Says Denied Passage to Cyprus-Bound Medical Plane for Lack of Prior Request

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The Cyprus-bound aircraft with medical cargo was prohibited from using the Turkish airspace due to the fact that Ankara had not received a relevant request beforehand, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Cypriot Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Yiannis Karousos said that the Turkish authorities had not allowed the Larnaca-bound plane with medical equipment from China to fly through the Turkish airspace. The aircraft with 36 tonnes of medical items of protection against the coronavirus had to land for refueling in Moscow and then continue its way to Cyprus bypassing the Turkish airspace.

"In accordance with our well-known policy, aircraft transporting goods to or from Cyprus are not allowed to fly over our country and make intermediate landings in Turkey. However, exceptions are possible in some cases such as evacuation of patients, transportation of medical cargo, as well as a request for an emergency," Aksoy said.

According to the spokesman, the aircraft that left China did not file a request to fly through the Turkish airspace before take off. The request was made after the aircraft entered the Turkish airspace.

"Moreover, in accordance with the standard restrictions on flights related to Cyprus, the aircraft was not allowed to use our airspace, and there was no time for coordination requiring recognition of this flight as an exception. If a timely application for this flight was filed, it would be possible to recognize it as an exception due to the presence of the humanitarian aid, as it has happened in the past," Aksoy said.

The spokesman accused the Cypriot authorities, who are familiar with this practice, of using this situation for political purposes.