Ankara Says Expects Sweden to Take Real Actions Against PKK

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Turkey expects Sweden to take concrete actions against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), labeled as terrorist by Ankara, rather than just condemn protests of its members and supporters in Stockholm, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, PKK supporters held a demonstration in the Swedish capital, hanging a figure of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by its feet. The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador to Ankara in protest of the PKK rally. In addition, the Turkish Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case.

"It is a crime based on racism and hatred. Sweden cannot avoid responsibility for this act. They cannot avoid it by just condemning it (the demonstrations)," Cavusoglu told a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, in Ankara.

In mid-May 2022, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe.

The consideration of the bids was initially blocked by Turkey due to Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the PKK, which Ankara regards as a threat to its national security.

Nevertheless, in June 2022, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that unblocked the beginning of negotiations on the accession of the two Scandinavian countries to the alliance. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including measures against the PKK, and address Ankara's concerns.

However, despite the efforts taken in this regard, only Turkey and Hungary have not yet approved the membership of the two new candidates out of the 30 members of the alliance.