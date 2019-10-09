Ankara Says Gave Advanced Notice to Partners Regarding Military Operation In Syria

Ankara informed Damascus through the Consulate General in Istanbul about the start of Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (banned in Turkey) and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

"We notified the ambassadors of many states about the beginning of the operation, and also sent notifications to the UN and NATO. Of course, there is also the Syrian regime. Whether we will have relations with it or not is a different issue, but now we notified it with a diplomatic note through its Consulate General in Istanbul," Cavusoglu said on NTV channel.

Later, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that it had informed its Western partners.

"The US, Russian Federation, England, Germany, France and Italy, NATO and United Nations secretary generals were notified about the Operation Peace Spring from 14:00 [11:00 GMT]," the ministry tweeted.

Erdogan's office said that the leaders of major Turkish political parties had been told about the operation, including Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People's Party, Devlet Bahceli of the Nationalist Movement Party, Meral Aksener of the Iyi Party.

Turkey has played a considerable role in the Syrian Civil War by supporting various opposition groups that are fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad, while at the same time attacking the Kurdish forces located in the country despite protests from Damascus.