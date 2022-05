Ankara Says Lavrov Expected to Visit Turkey on June 8

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to pay a visit to Turkey on June 8, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to pay a visit to Turkey on June 8, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"Lavrov will visit Turkey on June 8," Cavusoglu said, adding that the Russian minister will be accompanied by a military delegation that will hold talks with the relevant Turkish departments.