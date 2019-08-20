UrduPoint.com
Ankara Says Maintains Contact With Russia Over Attack On Military Convoy In Syria's Idlib

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:03 PM

Ankara Says Maintains Contact With Russia Over Attack on Military Convoy in Syria's Idlib

Turkey is in contact with Russia over the Syrian Air Force's recent attack on a Turkish military convoy in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, warning Damascus against "playing with fire

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Turkey is in contact with Russia over the Syrian Air Force's recent attack on a Turkish military convoy in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, warning Damascus against "playing with fire."

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday that three civilians had been killed and 12 more had been injured in the attack on its convoy moving toward an observatory point.

"We must ensure ceasefire in Idlib. Our convoy has suffered an attack recently. We contacted Russia immediately.

Contacts continue. If need arises, I will talk with [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov. Our convoy's mission is to assist operation of the observatory point, which operates under the Astana agreements," Cavusoglu told reporters.

The minister stressed that it was necessary to focus on political settlement and transition period in Syria.

"We will discuss this at upcoming meetings with the Russian and Iranian leaders ... It is difficult to ensure political settlement without the participation of the guarantor states," Cavusoglu added.

