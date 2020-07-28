Ankara Says May Suspend Geological Survey in Disputed Sea Lands Pending Talks With Greece

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Geological surveys recently launched by Turkey in the area of the Kastellorizo island in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, which Greece considers as part of its exclusive economic zone, may be suspended in anticipation of talks with Athens, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

Last week, the Antalya-based hydrographic service had issued a NAVTEX navigational telegram, which said about Turkey's seismic studies in the south and eastern directions of Kastellorizo starting from July 21 until August 2. Meanwhile, Ankara said that its Oruc Reis exploration vessel would be stationed in the area, along with another 15 warships. Following this move, the Greek armed forces had gone on alert across the whole country.

"Greece is an important neighbor, and we are ready to discuss with it any issues. Let everyone continue to work on their shelves, and let joint activities be conducted on the disputed territories.

Our president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] said 'let us address this issue in a constructive way and delay operations.' We will solve our mutual problems together," Kalin told CNN Turk in an interview.

Pressure on Turkey by Greece, which is part of the European Union, "will not lead to any results," the official added.

So far, the Greek Foreign Ministry had expressed protest over Turkey's military actions in the country's waters, having appealed to the EU, NATO and the United Nations.

In response, Ankara called Greece's complaint over its seismic surveys in the Mediterranean "baseless." Ankara was exploring Turkey's continental shelf and the United Nations was informed about the matter, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Turkish government had issued a license for these operations back in 2012.

Greece and Cyprus have called on the EU to expand sanctions against Turkey in connection to its drilling activity.