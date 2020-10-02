(@FahadShabbir)

The United Nations has registered a new maritime borders agreement between Turkey and Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The United Nations has registered a new maritime borders agreement between Turkey and Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

On November 28, 2019, Ankara and Tripoli signed a memorandum on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea, prompting an outcry from Greece, Cyprus and Egypt. The chairman of the Tobruk-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh Issa, decried the document, calling it illegal.

"The UN has registered the maritime jurisdiction deal as agreed between Turkey and Libya. Our deep ties with Libya based on over 500 years of history will continue to strengthen," the ministry tweeted.

It added that Ankara would continue providing advice and military training to the GNA.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, the nation is divided between two centers of power an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed GNA in the west.

Turkey has been providing extensive military support to the GNA since it requested Ankara's assistance in late 2019.