Ankara Says Partial Reopening of Varosha in Cyprus Does Not Breach UNSC Resolutions

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The decision of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to return the real estate in the Varosha military zone in the disputed northern Cyprus city of Famagusta to owners does not violate UN Security Council resolutions, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

During a visit of the Turkish president to the island earlier this week, Northern Cyprus leader Ersin Tatar announced plans to reopen a part of Varosha for potential civilian resettlement. The unilateral move to change the military status of Varosha sparked harsh criticism from Greek Cypriots, who accused Ankara of organizing a land grab, as well as among Western countries.

"The TRNC authorities have earlier opened parts of public places in Maras [the Turkish name for Varosha] for free visits.

Now it is time to revise the status of the military zone of another part of the city, where real estate will be transferred to owners. It is not about ignoring property rights. We do not violate the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the requirements of international law," Cavusoglu said, as cited by the Anadolu news agency.

A former tourist paradise, Varosha has been closed to the public and deserted since the 1974 war which split the island in two, and became a military zone no one has been allowed to enter. As such, Varosha is protected by a 1984 UN Security Council resolution. Ankara allowed a small area to reopen for day trips last November.