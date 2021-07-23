UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Says Partial Reopening Of Varosha In Cyprus Does Not Breach UNSC Resolutions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Ankara Says Partial Reopening of Varosha in Cyprus Does Not Breach UNSC Resolutions

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The decision of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to return the real estate in the Varosha military zone in the disputed northern Cyprus city of Famagusta to owners does not violate UN Security Council resolutions, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

During a visit of the Turkish president to the island earlier this week, Northern Cyprus leader Ersin Tatar announced plans to reopen a part of Varosha for potential civilian resettlement. The unilateral move to change the military status of Varosha sparked harsh criticism from Greek Cypriots, who accused Ankara of organizing a land grab, as well as among Western countries.

"The TRNC authorities have earlier opened parts of public places in Maras [the Turkish name for Varosha] for free visits.

Now it is time to revise the status of the military zone of another part of the city, where real estate will be transferred to owners. It is not about ignoring property rights. We do not violate the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the requirements of international law," Cavusoglu said, as cited by the Anadolu news agency.

A former tourist paradise, Varosha has been closed to the public and deserted since the 1974 war which split the island in two, and became a military zone no one has been allowed to enter. As such, Varosha is protected by a 1984 UN Security Council resolution. Ankara allowed a small area to reopen for day trips last November.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Visit Split Ankara Cyprus November From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

1 hour ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

3 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

6 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.